Kalos Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,199 iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 10,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.56. 262,396 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,414,404. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $47.52 and a 1 year high of $114.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.31.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

