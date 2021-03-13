Kalos Management Inc. Has $647,000 Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Kalos Management Inc. cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 355 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 14 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,444,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 456 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,734 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. STA Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,184.71.

Shares of GOOG traded down $52.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,061.81. 69,050 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,631,957. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,025.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,752.20. The company has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $2,152.68.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $15.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total value of $91,392.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,963,172.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total transaction of $52,932.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,699.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,377 shares of company stock valued at $14,495,463 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.