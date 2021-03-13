Kathryn O’driscoll Sells 568 Shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Stock

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) insider Kathryn O’driscoll sold 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $19,851.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,177.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE ZYME opened at $35.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 0.75. Zymeworks Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.33 and a 12-month high of $59.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.84.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $15.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.16 million. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 44.06% and a negative net margin of 569.13%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zymeworks Inc. will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Zymeworks in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Zymeworks by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Zymeworks by 262.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Zymeworks by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zymeworks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

ZYME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Zymeworks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Zymeworks from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James set a $74.00 price objective on Zymeworks and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zymeworks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.11.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and other tumors; and ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing cancers.

