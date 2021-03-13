KAZ Minerals PLC (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

KAZ Minerals PLC (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.50.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KZMYY shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KAZ Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

OTCMKTS:KZMYY opened at $5.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.84. KAZ Minerals has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $6.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

About KAZ Minerals

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Aktogay and Bozshakol open pit copper mines in the east region and Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and in the east region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold mine in Kyrgyzstan.

