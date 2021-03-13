KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Shares Purchased by Globeflex Capital L P

Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,597 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in KB Home were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in KB Home during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in KB Home during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in KB Home during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in KB Home during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates acquired a new stake in KB Home during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Get KB Home alerts:

NYSE:KBH opened at $43.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90. KB Home has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $45.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 5.16.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The construction company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KB Home will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 19.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research increased their target price on KB Home from $41.25 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group began coverage on KB Home in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised KB Home from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.63.

In other KB Home news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 76,000 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.92, for a total value of $3,413,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,257 shares in the company, valued at $5,401,944.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 82,651 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $3,509,361.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 213,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,085,760.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 233,756 shares of company stock valued at $10,221,364. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Further Reading: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Home (NYSE:KBH).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.