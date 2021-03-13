KBC Group NV Acquires New Shares in Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN)

KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 25,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KOPN. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Kopin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kopin during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Kopin by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 111,443 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kopin during the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its position in shares of Kopin by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 161,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 53,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Kopin alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KOPN shares. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kopin in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kopin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

NASDAQ KOPN opened at $10.86 on Friday. Kopin Co. has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $13.62. The company has a market capitalization of $991.36 million, a P/E ratio of -72.40 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.25 and a 200-day moving average of $3.37.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. Kopin had a negative net margin of 37.11% and a negative return on equity of 51.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kopin Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kopin news, CTO Hong K. Choi sold 74,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total value of $221,174.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 401,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,573.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Sneider sold 42,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total transaction of $127,561.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 426,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,386.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 806,359 shares of company stock valued at $3,869,145 over the last three months. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kopin Company Profile

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells components, subassemblies, head-worn, and hand-held systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Kopin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kopin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.