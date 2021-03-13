KBC Group NV Cuts Stock Position in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF)

KBC Group NV lessened its holdings in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) by 43.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,171 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,250 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in FutureFuel were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 370,656 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after acquiring an additional 62,670 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in FutureFuel by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 18,881 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in FutureFuel by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 11,407 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in FutureFuel during the 3rd quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in FutureFuel by 453.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 191,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 156,516 shares during the period. 52.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FutureFuel stock opened at $16.16 on Friday. FutureFuel Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.12 and a 12-month high of $17.86. The company has a market capitalization of $706.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.98.

FutureFuel Company Profile

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the agricultural chemical, coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

