KBC Group NV Has $124,000 Stock Position in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,378,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $312,426,000 after buying an additional 401,898 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,814,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,842,000 after purchasing an additional 791,605 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 1,350,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,950,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 951,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,793,000 after purchasing an additional 23,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 450,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,659,000 after purchasing an additional 87,629 shares in the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NKTR. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nektar Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.11.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, Director Curet Myriam sold 1,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total value of $27,799.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,240 shares in the company, valued at $342,856.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total value of $1,396,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 331,904 shares of company stock worth $6,485,240. 2.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock opened at $22.82 on Friday. Nektar Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.63 and a one year high of $26.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.49 and its 200 day moving average is $18.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 1.76.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.03. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.74% and a negative net margin of 269.05%. The company had revenue of $23.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, a novel mu-opioid analgesic drug, which is in Phase III clinical trial for chronic low back pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I is designed to provide rapid activation and proliferation of cancer-killing CD8+ effector T cells and NK cells.

