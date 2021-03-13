KBC Group NV Has $159,000 Stock Holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)

KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) by 98.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,807 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 34.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 8,538 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 11.6% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 111,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 11,553 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 792,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 823,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CCO opened at $2.09 on Friday. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $2.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.96 and its 200-day moving average is $1.45. The firm has a market cap of $977.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.60.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.11. On average, equities analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CCO. Cowen lifted their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.75 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.60 to $2.20 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.90.

Clear Channel Outdoor Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

