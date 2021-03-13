KBC Group NV Has $191,000 Stock Position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

KBC Group NV trimmed its position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 41.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OMCL. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Omnicell by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Omnicell during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Omnicell by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in Omnicell during the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Omnicell during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on OMCL shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $86.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Omnicell from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Omnicell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Omnicell from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Omnicell presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.33.

OMCL opened at $135.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 4.12. Omnicell, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.24 and a twelve month high of $137.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.38, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. Omnicell had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 7.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robin Gene Seim sold 1,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.62, for a total value of $157,778.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,411,226.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies worldwide. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

Read More: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.