KBC Group NV Has $225,000 Holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

KBC Group NV trimmed its position in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 48.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,318 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Rayonier by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Rayonier by 119.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rayonier by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rayonier by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Rayonier by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

RYN stock opened at $33.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.03 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Rayonier Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.96 and a 12 month high of $35.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.55.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $196.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.41 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 234.78%.

In related news, SVP Douglas M. Long sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $171,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,937.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Nunes sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $228,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 392,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,986,073. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $629,050 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

RYN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Rayonier from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

