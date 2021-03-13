KBC Group NV Has $355,000 Position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

KBC Group NV lowered its holdings in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 38.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,375 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 181.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 8,487 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 127.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,619,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,189,000 after acquiring an additional 908,277 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 7.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 8,203 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 48.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 69,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 22,799 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 4.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 405,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,803,000 after acquiring an additional 18,233 shares during the period. 87.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kontoor Brands stock opened at $51.25 on Friday. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.90 and a 1 year high of $51.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.27. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 1,685.31% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $660.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Guggenheim increased their target price on Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.33.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price stores, outlet stores, and its websites.

