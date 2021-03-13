KBC Group NV Invests $26,000 in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV)

KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 2,595.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 453,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 437,112 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 658.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 355,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 308,260 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,892,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,883,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Big 5 Sporting Goods alerts:

In other Big 5 Sporting Goods news, Director Van B. Honeycutt sold 8,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $96,620.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,471.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael P. Marrone sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total value of $179,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,794.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 116,145 shares of company stock worth $1,722,808. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BGFV opened at $14.90 on Friday. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $16.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.82 million, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 2.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.07). Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 17.49%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Big 5 Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 97.56%.

Separately, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Big 5 Sporting Goods from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation, and roller sports.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.