KBC Group NV Lowers Stock Position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

KBC Group NV lessened its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the third quarter worth about $121,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 20.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. 99.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $518,667.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,189,524.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian J. Choi bought 23,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.88 per share, with a total value of $1,088,961.80. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

CAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.43.

NASDAQ CAR opened at $67.06 on Friday. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.35 and a 1 year high of $67.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.23.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. Avis Budget Group had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 199.17%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post -6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 575 dealer-operated and 420 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

