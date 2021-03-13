KBC Group NV Reduces Stake in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

KBC Group NV lessened its holdings in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) by 65.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,571 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 73,949 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Transocean were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Transocean by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 69,493 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 15,495 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Transocean by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 213,524 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 71,866 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Transocean by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,051,217 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $32,458,000 after buying an additional 1,946,256 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Transocean by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,035,553 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $7,012,000 after buying an additional 42,914 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Transocean by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 130,315 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 57,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RIG. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $2.00 price target (up previously from $1.00) on shares of Transocean in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Transocean from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Transocean in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.12.

NYSE RIG opened at $4.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Transocean Ltd. has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $4.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 3.75.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.15). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $690.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Transocean’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of October 27, 2020, the company owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated 38 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deepwater floaters and 11 harsh environment floaters.

