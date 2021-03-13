KBC Group NV Reduces Stock Holdings in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

KBC Group NV trimmed its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sanderson Farms by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,194,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,104,000 after buying an additional 22,880 shares during the last quarter. Durational Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sanderson Farms during the 3rd quarter worth $130,911,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Sanderson Farms by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 853,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,653,000 after buying an additional 25,367 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Sanderson Farms by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 660,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,948,000 after buying an additional 10,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Sanderson Farms by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 239,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,720,000 after buying an additional 6,855 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SAFM opened at $163.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $148.64 and a 200 day moving average of $133.69. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.13 and a twelve month high of $166.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.96, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $1.15. Sanderson Farms had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a net margin of 0.79%. Equities analysts predict that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -429.27%.

Several analysts have weighed in on SAFM shares. TheStreet upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on Sanderson Farms from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Stephens downgraded Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sanderson Farms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.11.

In other news, Director Phil K. Livingston sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total value of $109,676.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,533,583.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

