KBC Group NV Sells 1,645 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

KBC Group NV trimmed its position in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,645 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in CNO Financial Group by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,140,000 after buying an additional 27,129 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in CNO Financial Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 169,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,723,000 after buying an additional 5,529 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 236,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,255,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CNO opened at $26.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.68. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.79 and a fifty-two week high of $26.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

CNO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

In other CNO Financial Group news, SVP John R. Kline sold 9,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $241,876.03. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,507.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bruce K. Baude sold 62,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $1,545,402.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 194,252 shares in the company, valued at $4,803,851.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,561 shares of company stock worth $2,397,214 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CNO Financial Group Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

