KBC Group NV Sells 178 Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

KBC Group NV decreased its holdings in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LiveRamp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in LiveRamp during the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LiveRamp in the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. 97.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RAMP shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on LiveRamp from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down from $80.00) on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on LiveRamp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.73.

Shares of RAMP opened at $57.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.07. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.44 and a 12 month high of $87.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.60 and a beta of 1.28.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $120.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jerry C. Jones sold 34,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $2,551,640.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 167,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,235,769.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James F. Arra sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total transaction of $727,415.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,532 shares in the company, valued at $10,147,975.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,668 shares of company stock worth $3,302,433. Insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions.

