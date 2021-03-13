Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Given New C$4.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$3.25 to C$4.00 in a report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

KEL has been the subject of several other reports. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$3.50 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Friday. CIBC lifted their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$3.00 price target on Kelt Exploration and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$3.02.

Shares of TSE KEL opened at C$3.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.89. Kelt Exploration has a one year low of C$0.67 and a one year high of C$3.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$584.60 million and a PE ratio of -1.64.

About Kelt Exploration

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

