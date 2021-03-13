Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.32% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

Kemper stock opened at $80.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.08. Kemper has a 12 month low of $53.81 and a 12 month high of $85.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.83.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.04. Kemper had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 10.59%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kemper will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director George N. Cochran purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $38,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,236. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Storch purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.12 per share, for a total transaction of $140,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,603 shares in the company, valued at $1,584,922.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Kemper by 1,631.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 53,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 50,810 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Kemper by 352.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 139,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 108,978 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Kemper by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,769,000 after buying an additional 11,324 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Kemper by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Kemper by 267.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,836,000 after acquiring an additional 85,338 shares in the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

