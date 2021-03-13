Kentucky Retirement Systems Acquires New Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,383 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $914,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Birinyi Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at $383,000. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at $383,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 17,837 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,840,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,205 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 2,613 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

DPZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $449.00 to $428.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $446.00 to $422.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $421.22.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $361.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $366.10 and a 200-day moving average of $387.07. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $275.22 and a 52-week high of $435.58.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.33). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,690 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.53, for a total value of $1,892,555.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,862.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

