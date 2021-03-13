Kentucky Retirement Systems Acquires Shares of 26,636 Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 26,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 120.6% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

VLO traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $82.66. 56,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,101,126. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $84.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.59. The stock has a market cap of $33.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,748.42, a P/E/G ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 68.77%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.87.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

