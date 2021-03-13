Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys New Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,118,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,615,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,861,000 after buying an additional 252,897 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,055,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,406,356,000 after buying an additional 265,550 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 33,975,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,898 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 0.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,103,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,236,000 after acquiring an additional 37,093 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,803,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,593,000 after acquiring an additional 784,352 shares during the period. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target (down from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.36.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total value of $235,462.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,472 shares in the company, valued at $2,123,798.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of XEL opened at $62.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.58 and a 1 year high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.15%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.