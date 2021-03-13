Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys New Shares in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 21,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Trust Co raised its stake in PACCAR by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 20,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 4,136 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in PACCAR by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 477,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,164,000 after buying an additional 15,446 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its stake in PACCAR by 199.9% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 22,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 15,318 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at $8,628,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in PACCAR by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

In other PACCAR news, VP Michael K. Walton sold 1,688 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.22, for a total value of $164,107.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,927,785.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,326 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $332,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,150 shares of company stock worth $2,540,164 in the last ninety days. 2.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research cut PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Vertical Research began coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut PACCAR from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.56.

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $96.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $49.11 and a 52-week high of $103.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.19. The firm has a market cap of $33.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.05). PACCAR had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

