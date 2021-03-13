Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys New Shares in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,962 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its position in V.F. by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,274 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,440,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in V.F. by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 519 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in V.F. by 2.6% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,558 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 746 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 17.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get V.F. alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. OTR Global upgraded V.F. to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded V.F. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of V.F. from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.65.

V.F. stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.21. 34,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,315,913. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.64. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $45.07 and a twelve month high of $89.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.03 billion, a PE ratio of -611.62, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.13%.

V.F. Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.