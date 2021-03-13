Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys Shares of 6,693 Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 6,693 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALB. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,597,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,120,826,000 after buying an additional 85,787 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Albemarle by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 845,874 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $124,783,000 after acquiring an additional 349,448 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 822,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $121,344,000 after acquiring an additional 421,013 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 5.5% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 523,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,713,000 after purchasing an additional 27,297 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 397,838 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,689,000 after purchasing an additional 31,603 shares in the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $140.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Cowen started coverage on Albemarle in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Albemarle from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.96.

In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $234,066.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,603,220.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 15,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $2,356,680.28. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,477 shares of company stock worth $2,818,196. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $157.28 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $48.89 and a twelve month high of $188.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $879.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.15 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.50%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

