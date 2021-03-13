Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Acquires New Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLD. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Prologis by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,573,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,503,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758,591 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Prologis by 8.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,054,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,694,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,834 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Prologis by 39.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,950,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,451,000 after acquiring an additional 554,539 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Prologis by 40.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,560,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,340,000 after acquiring an additional 445,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in Prologis by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 786,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,367,000 after buying an additional 373,815 shares in the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on PLD. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.77.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $98.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.05. The company has a market cap of $72.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.43, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.82 and a 12-month high of $112.37.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.87 million. Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.09%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.