Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Acquires Shares of 1,025 MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 55 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 70 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MKTX shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $588.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $599.00 to $606.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Compass Point raised their price objective on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. MarketAxess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $512.00.

In other news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.01, for a total transaction of $1,912,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,687 shares in the company, valued at $9,888,592.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.95, for a total transaction of $1,364,875.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,331 shares in the company, valued at $15,467,309.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $3,836,215 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $518.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.48 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $275.49 and a 52 week high of $606.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $541.05 and a 200 day moving average of $528.43.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. The firm had revenue of $171.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.89%.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

