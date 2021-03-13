Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys New Shares in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 2,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total value of $297,311.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total transaction of $124,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,833 shares in the company, valued at $978,498.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy stock opened at $127.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.17 and a 200-day moving average of $121.47. The company has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $135.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 11.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.085 per share. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 68.89%.

Several equities analysts have commented on DTE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America cut DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.57.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

