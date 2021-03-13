Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys New Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,609 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in Fortinet by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $188.35 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.20 and a 52 week high of $188.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $162.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.50. The company has a market cap of $30.74 billion, a PE ratio of 70.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. The company had revenue of $748.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.37 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FTNT shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Pritchard Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $139.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.16.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 2,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total value of $384,454.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total transaction of $6,749,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,061,966 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,896,142.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 86,976 shares of company stock worth $14,170,350. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

