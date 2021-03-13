Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $1.01 Million in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,266 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its stake in MSCI by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in MSCI by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 35,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,041,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,127,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,177,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,734,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MSCI alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group raised shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Atlantic Securities cut shares of MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.71.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.52, for a total transaction of $1,051,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 267,869 shares in the company, valued at $112,644,271.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

MSCI traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $410.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,875. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $417.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $396.05. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $218.65 and a 12 month high of $455.81. The stock has a market cap of $33.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.24 and a beta of 0.91.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.02). MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. The firm had revenue of $443.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.45%.

MSCI Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools, including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index; Analytics; Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG); and Real Estate.

Further Reading: What is a capital gains distribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.