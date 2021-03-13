Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $658,000 in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 277.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 869,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,575,000 after buying an additional 638,590 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,757,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,463,000 after acquiring an additional 453,520 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 9.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,474,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $672,878,000 after acquiring an additional 382,007 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 123.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 632,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,844,000 after purchasing an additional 349,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 10,301.8% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 207,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,286,000 after purchasing an additional 205,314 shares during the period. 83.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $225.49 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.01 and a twelve month high of $233.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $216.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.10. The company has a market capitalization of $26.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.74.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.84%.

AMP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.10.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 2,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.20, for a total value of $450,456.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,851,992. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Colin Moore sold 44,068 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total value of $8,928,176.80. Insiders have sold a total of 87,932 shares of company stock worth $18,164,517 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

