Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $803,000 in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in McKesson by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in McKesson by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in McKesson by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in McKesson by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on MCK. TheStreet lowered McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on McKesson from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.00.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.38, for a total transaction of $1,010,423.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,492,810. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 9,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,675,545.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,073 shares of company stock worth $3,878,620 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MCK traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $185.26. The company had a trading volume of 12,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,525. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $112.60 and a 12 month high of $187.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $29.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.30.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.47. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $62.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

McKesson announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

