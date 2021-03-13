Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $942,000 in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $942,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,243,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in American International Group by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 356,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,512,000 after acquiring an additional 57,403 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,063,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in American International Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 208,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in American International Group by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 79,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 29,614 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 12,750 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $493,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,705,246.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on American International Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American International Group from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered American International Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on American International Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of NYSE:AIG traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.55. The stock had a trading volume of 129,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,940,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.25. The stock has a market cap of $41.99 billion, a PE ratio of -8.25, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.07 and a 1-year high of $48.38.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 27.89%.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

