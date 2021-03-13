Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $980,000 in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,524 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APTV. Dubuque Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 4,052 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,788 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Aptiv by 25.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aptiv by 4.5% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv stock traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $150.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,048,002. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $29.22 and a 1-year high of $160.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $146.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.38. The company has a market cap of $40.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $109.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.77.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

