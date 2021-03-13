Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Makes New $741,000 Investment in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 18,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Argus upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.43.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $49.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.73 and its 200 day moving average is $37.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.45. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $50.20.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $2,633,067.56. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

