Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Makes New $759,000 Investment in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 2.0% during the third quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 7,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 9,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 44,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

OTIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.38.

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $66.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.15. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $68.21.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.