Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Makes New $851,000 Investment in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,069 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in EOG Resources by 1,136.4% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 544 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EOG traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.11. 61,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,057,668. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.82 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.69. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $77.14.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. On average, research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.12%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EOG. Truist increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.79.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

