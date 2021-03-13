Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Takes Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,461,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,371,936,000 after acquiring an additional 80,851 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,043,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $789,082,000 after purchasing an additional 8,976 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $575,565,000 after purchasing an additional 305,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,363,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $505,757,000 after purchasing an additional 424,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,964,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $504,756,000 after purchasing an additional 9,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys stock traded down $5.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $228.78. 122,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 931,124. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.90 and a 12 month high of $300.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.95, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SNPS. Bank of America cut shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.75.

In other news, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $2,540,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,156,196. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Walske sold 9,845 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total value of $2,441,855.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,784 shares in the company, valued at $690,515.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 84,946 shares of company stock valued at $22,269,990. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.