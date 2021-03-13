Kentucky Retirement Systems Invests $1.13 Million in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GWW. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $395.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.61 and a 12-month high of $427.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $379.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $382.85.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $1.53 dividend. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $373.85.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

