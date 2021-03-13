Kentucky Retirement Systems Invests $875,000 in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $875,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 218.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Ossiam acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 91.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

In other news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total transaction of $49,033.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,357 shares in the company, valued at $8,319,263.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total transaction of $25,690.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,440.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,387 shares of company stock valued at $294,818 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

MAA stock opened at $141.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.00 and a beta of 0.66. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $142.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $423.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.86 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MAA shares. Scotiabank raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Truist lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $132.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.73.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.