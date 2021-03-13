Kentucky Retirement Systems Invests $889,000 in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,427 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $889,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in NetApp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in NetApp in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 142.6% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on NTAP. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of NetApp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on NetApp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on NetApp from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $67.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.00. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.66 and a 52-week high of $71.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. NetApp had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 263.77%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.39%.

In other NetApp news, CFO Michael J. Berry bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.89 per share, with a total value of $958,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

