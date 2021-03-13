Kentucky Retirement Systems Makes New $1.02 Million Investment in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Nucor by 13,914.3% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Nucor by 114.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NUE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.27.

In other Nucor news, EVP Craig A. Feldman sold 29,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $1,855,390.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,835,216.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $196,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,182,107.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,590,810. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $69.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.48, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $27.52 and a 52 week high of $70.08.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

