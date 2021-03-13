Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases New Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,489 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 840.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Tyler Technologies during the third quarter valued at $70,000. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TYL shares. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.50.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $2,665,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,583,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald R. Brattain sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.58, for a total value of $1,432,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,981,957. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,135 shares of company stock worth $28,953,648. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $411.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $247.22 and a 1-year high of $479.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $439.73 and its 200 day moving average is $407.10.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.03). Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $283.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

