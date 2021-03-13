Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases Shares of 23,954 International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IP. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 52,450.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 64.2% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Paper has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

In related news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $195,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $409,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,722 shares of company stock valued at $1,479,953 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of IP stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.25. 115,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,271,748. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. International Paper has a 52 week low of $26.38 and a 52 week high of $56.98. The company has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a PE ratio of 43.13 and a beta of 1.10.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 46.28%.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

