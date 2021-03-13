Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases Shares of 9,593 KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of KLA by 390.6% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of KLA by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of KLA by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $236.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.50.

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total transaction of $1,271,545.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,194,849.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total transaction of $387,258.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,739.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLAC stock opened at $283.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.92. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $110.19 and a 1-year high of $342.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $306.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.71. The firm has a market cap of $43.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

