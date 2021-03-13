Kentucky Retirement Systems Takes $1.44 Million Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,744 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 38,235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 49,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,564,000 after acquiring an additional 14,348 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 236,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,650,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 31,106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Finally, Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 21,537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LYB. BNP Paribas cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.22.

NYSE LYB traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.39. The company had a trading volume of 11,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776,756. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $33.71 and a fifty-two week high of $110.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.02. The firm has a market cap of $36.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.66%.

In other news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $234,013.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 2,562 shares of company stock worth $263,516 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

