Kentucky Retirement Systems Takes $2.05 Million Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,473 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,052,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Xilinx by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 58,321 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $8,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,634,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Xilinx by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,610 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 7,680 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Xilinx by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 76,960 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $10,911,000 after purchasing an additional 5,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its stake in Xilinx by 200.7% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 16,259 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 10,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XLNX stock opened at $118.74 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.12. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.68 and a 1-year high of $154.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.18 billion, a PE ratio of 46.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $803.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Xilinx’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Xilinx from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Argus lowered Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.94.

In other Xilinx news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total transaction of $763,236.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,363.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $122,068.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at $184,826.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

