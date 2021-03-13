Kentucky Retirement Systems Takes Position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 3,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 21,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ALXN traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $150.93. The company had a trading volume of 31,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,910,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.26. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.67 and a 12 month high of $162.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $154.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.40. The company has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.39, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Daniel Bazarko sold 24,066 shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.70, for a total value of $3,795,208.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,949 shares in the company, valued at $6,930,757.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALXN shares. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Wedbush cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.00.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.