Kentucky Retirement Systems Takes Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 692.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 689.7% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 57.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Gordon Haskett lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $147.14 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $133.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 277.63 and a beta of 1.83. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.56 and a 12-month high of $159.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 100,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total value of $12,872,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 760,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,849,339.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Rodriguez sold 10,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total transaction of $1,571,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,795.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 155,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,428,900. 12.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

